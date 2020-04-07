ALBANY — With Georgia under a shelter-in-place order through late April, the Albany Museum of Art is asking patrons to share what they see through the museum’s Art in Residence contest.
“As all of us are sheltering in place, we battle inertia to stay creative,” Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew James Wulf said. “A revered poet once wrote, ‘My mind to me a kingdom is.’ So too can we allow ourselves to experience this at home. I cannot wait to see what our friends create.”
The contest may inspire participants to discover a new way of looking at the familiar surroundings of their home. They do not have to be professional artists. In fact, participants may find they have a hidden talent for art. It’s easy to participate.
Just grab some paper, a sketch pad or a camera and explore the yard. Look it over from the porch or a lawn chair. Focus on the full landscape or a specific part, such as a beautiful flower in bloom, a pet relaxing in the grass, kids playing games, a bird visiting a feeder or bath.
“I think this is a great way to challenge and engage our AMA friends to look at their surroundings with a new perspective and find some joy in what might be becoming mundane,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming, said. “We are excited to still be a part of our community’s daily lives and want to inspire some creativity.”
Once a subject has been determined, participants should draw, paint, sculpt or photograph it. Then send a photo of your artwork to Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com by April 14 at 5 p.m.
Each person may submit one entry. There is no cost to enter. Include Art in Residence Contest in the subject line of your email.
Once all photos are received, they will be compiled into an album on the museum’s Facebook page, AlbanyMuseumOfArt. The artist whose entry receives the most “likes” from the Facebook community will be awarded a one-year supporting membership to the AMA and AMA merchandise. AMA merchandise prizes will be given to second- and third-place selections as well.
The complimentary supporting membership includes invitations to all AMA events; participation in the North American Reciprocal Museum Program with admission and museum shop benefits at more than 800 museums across the United States; a mailed copy of the AMA’s quarterly magazine, AMArt; discounts for AMA children’s art camps, children and adult art workshops, classes and special programs, and discounts for birthday parties conducted at the AMA.
Voting will end at 11 a.m. April 17. The winner will be announced at noon that day on the AMA Facebook page.
“This will be a lot of fun,” Vanoteghem said. “I can’t wait to see all the works of art.”
Email Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com with any questions about the contest.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Albany Museum of Art is currently closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about the AMA, visit the www.albanymuseum.com website or call (229) 439-8400. Follow @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.