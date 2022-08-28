ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art was awarded a grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023.
A total of 213 organizations was awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant will provide operating support funding to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations.
“The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the work force of the future,” Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly said. “The 253 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring people more back to work while enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special.”
The AMA was awarded a $30,000 Bridge Grant to help with recovery from COVID shutdowns.
“The AMA is honored to be the recipient of this critical funding,” Andrew J. Wulf, executive director of the AMA, said. “Like many arts organizations, we are able to weather these turbulent times of pandemic, inflation and political unrest through this type of tangible support and through our conviction that a meaningful experience of the arts is essential and fundamental to life. This funding shall further support our goal never to tire from our work to recognize, strengthen and empower the communities we serve.”
Funds awarded by the Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Georgia Council for the Arts uses peer review panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges, and multidiscipline arts entities.
Georgia Council for the Arts is a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Visit www.gaarts.org for more information.
