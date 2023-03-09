art awards.jpg

A student in the Kiwanis Club of Albany-Dougherty County Student Art Contest receives her award in March 2022. This year’s contest winners will be announced 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Albany Museum of Art. The awards ceremony will be preceded by a Community Collaborative Art Studio with professional artist Orion Wertz from noon-2 p.m.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ The talents of young artists will be on display Saturday at the Albany Museum of Art, where youths and adults alike will have the rare opportunity to collaborate with a professional artist.

“Saturday will be an art-filled double-header,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “We will have a special two-hour art studio collaboration with Orion Wertz, one of the artists whose work is showing in the "Picture This" exhibition in the Haley Gallery. Immediately after that, the awards for the Kiwanis Club of Albany-Dougherty County’s 42nd annual Student Art Show will be presented in the Willson Auditorium.”

