ALBANY— Add some special flair to your holiday gift wrapping this year with the Bows & Tags Workshop 10 a.m.-noon on Dec. 3 at the Albany Museum of Art.
Henrietta Ladson and Tricia Moreschi will lead the workshop. They will show you how to turn your gift wrapping into a work of art that the recipient will appreciate as much as the gift itself.
“Wrapping gifts can be a chore,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming at the AMA, said. “It’s easy to cut paper the wrong size, and it’s hard to get ends even. Trying to make a big, pretty bow out of ribbon can be frustrating, and you end up sticking on a premade one out of a bag instead. Plus, we’ve all had problems with smudges on sticky gift tags that you pull off of a sheet.”
Ladson and Moreschi will give workshop participants tips about wrapping. Moreschi will take the mystery out of making beautiful, full bows, and Ladson will coach participants on creating unique gift tags that are mini works of personalized art that the gift receiver will surely want to keep.
“This workshop will give you terrific tips that will help not just during the upcoming Christmas holidays, but anytime there is a special occasion, such as birthdays, weddings, and baby showers,” Vanoteghem said.
It may make your gift even more special to the recipient, she said.
“You put a lot of thought into a holiday gift, and your distinctive presentation will show that you put thought into that too,” Vanoteghem said. “It’s just another way to make the season a little more festive.”
The cost of the workshop is $20 for AMA members or $25 for non-members.
“Participants do not have to bring anything,” Vanoteghem said.
“All the needed materials will be provided at the workshop.”
♦ “Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice” is in The Haley Gallery through Dec. 10. Organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum;
♦ “Wayna: Her Dreams of Ethiopia, Works by Tracy Murrell” is in the East Gallery through Jan. 7;
♦ Georgia Artists Guild of Albany, 29th Juried Exhibition is in the McCormack Gallery through Jan. 7;
♦ “Forsaking All Comfort and Prosperity, Works by Maryam Safajoo” is in the Hodges Galler through Jan 28;
♦ “Escape Plan, Installation” by Elinor Saragoussi is in the West Gallery.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.