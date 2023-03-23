fine arts fest.jpg

The first Dougherty County School System Fine Arts Festival on Saturday at the Albany Museum of Art will include art projects for young visitors similar to this one at a previous Family Day at the AMA. Organizers hope the festival, which is free and open to the public, will become an annual event that will grow each year.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY ─ The first Dougherty County School System Fine Arts Festival, an outdoor celebration recognizing students’ talents in visual art, music and dancing, will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Albany Museum of Art, located at 311 Meadowlark Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival will promote the fine arts in Albany and Dougherty County schools as part of National Youth Art Month. Art instructors from the school system will showcase students’ artwork. In addition, activities will include stage performances by choruses, bands, and dance groups from the school system. Food trucks also will be on hand for the event.

Tags