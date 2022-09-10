heroes art.jpg

Those attending “Hometown Black Heroes Family Day” on Sept. 17 at the Albany Museum of Art will have the opportunity to view the heroes of artist William H. Johnson in the exhibition “Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice,” which includes this painting by Johnson: George Washington Carver, ca. 1945, oil on paperboard, Smithsonian American Art Museum, gift of the Harmon Foundation. Copyright: Smithsonian American Art Museum

 Smithsonian American Art Museum

ALBANY ─ Six local individuals will be recognized for making a difference through their tireless work for civil rights, social justice, and a better community at Hometown Black Heroes Family Day at the Albany Museum of Art.

The event is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 17, and is free and open to the public. The AMA is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany.

