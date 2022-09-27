paint workshops.jpg

At the William H. Johnson Painting Workshops on Oct. 22 and 29 at the Albany Museum of Art, Albany State University Associate Art Professor Michael Mallard will instruct participants on Johnson’s use of color, shape, and symbolism in his “Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice” series, which includes this painting: Marian Anderson, ca. 1945, oil on paperboard, Smithsonian American Art Museum, gift of the Harmon Foundation.

 Copyright: Smithsonian American Art Museum

ALBANY — Two Saturday-morning painting workshops at the Albany Museum of Art will give participants the opportunity to explore the shapes, colors, and symbolism employed by renowned American artist William H. Johnson, whose works are currently on view in the AMA Haley Gallery.

The workshops are 10 a.m.-noon on Oct. 22 and 29 in the AMA classroom. They will be taught by Michael Mallard, associate professor of visual art in the College of Arts and Sciences at Albany State University. A professional artist, Mallard was artist-in-residence at the Albany Museum of Art in 2021.

