ALBANY — Organizers of this year’s AMA Art Ball realized they would have to get creative to have the event, which is the major annual fundraiser for the Albany Museum of Art.
So, they thought “inside the box.”
Set for March 13, Art Ball 2021 will not follow its traditional format, but it promises to be an entertaining evening that will benefit the museum and the arts in the Albany area.
“We knew with COVID cases rising that we could not plan to have an Art Ball with a black-tie-optional dinner for more than 200 people, a live auction and live music,” Art Ball Committee Co-Chair Mallory Black, who also is vice president of the AMA Board of Trustees, said. “We brainstormed and came up with innovative fun and safe ways to celebrate the AMA and the arts, with several smaller dinners, an online auction format, and a truly innovative idea: Art Ball in a Box.”
Art Ball in a Box is a beautifully curated box that serves two people and has everything you need to celebrate in the comfort of your home. Each box includes a Cheese + Friends grazing charcuterie board, Milk’s Macarons, a bottle of champagne (you can opt for a non-alcoholic beverage), champagne glasses, Art Ball 2021 playlist, goodies and treats to celebrate the evening, and a unique objet d’art. Several Art Ball in a Box packages have sold since they were made available on the AMA website, www.albanymuseum.com/art-ball-in-a-box.
For those who feel safe in small groups of family or friends, there are options to purchase private dinners at Henry Campbell’s and The Catch, and a cocktail party at the Manor House at Merry Acres. A dinner for 12 at the Albany Museum of Art sold immediately after it was listed on the AMA website.
Dinner party choices may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/art-ball-private-dinners.
The online auction will take place in the days leading into Art Ball and will close on the night of March 13. Items for auction will be revealed in the coming weeks, along with information on how to participate.
“I am very excited that we found a way to continue this important event, and that we have been able to do it in a safe and creative way,” Art Ball 2021 Committee Co-Chair Puddin Bass said. “Anyone and everyone are welcome to join in.
“We were not going to let COVID defeat us. I’m so impressed by the creativity that enabled us to transform this event. We can celebrate the museum and its work, and do it safely and have a nice event.
AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said he is elated that the Art Ball 2021 Committee developed the array of entertaining events.
“This signature event supports all our ongoing and new innovative programs that draw visitors to the AMA from across the spectrum, from toddlers to lifelong learners, field trips and artist workshops,” Wulf said. “We simply could not be the vibrant, creative and evolving center for the arts in southwest Georgia without the support of those who participate in what will prove to be yet another super fun event. All donations great and small help substantively our original public programs.”
AMA Director of Development and Membership Chloe Hinton, the lead staff liaison on the Art Ball 2021 Committee, said she is thankful for the early responses, including those of strongly supportive sponsors.
“Sponsorships are vitally important for any fundraising event,” Hinton said. “We appreciate community-minded supporters like Upland Wealth Advisors, which signed on to sponsor the objet d’art gifts that will be included in each Art Ball in a Box. Nonprofits could not do their good work without sponsors whose generosity is making their community a better place in which to live and raise families. We are most appreciative.”
Sponsorship opportunities may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/sponsorships.
Bass, who chaired the successful Art Ball 2020 last year, said she is happy to know that Art Ball 2021 will help the museum achieve its mission.
“I love working with Albany Museum of Art people,” she said. “I want to help to provide the opportunity for everybody to experience our museum. The programming that is offered at the AMA is phenomenal, and it’s fun to be a part of the museum’s growth and its future move downtown. I feel like I’m helping contribute to that.”
For the latest updates and information about Art Ball 2021, visit www.albanymuseum.com/art-ball-2021.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road.
The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free.
