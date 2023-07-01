...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 106 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Peggy King Jorde, left, talks with Annina van Neel on location in St. Helena, UK reviewing maps and historic documents about the island's African Burial Ground.
From left, Composer Bankey Ojo, Directors Dominic de Vere and Joseph Curran, Consulting Producer/Protagonist Peggy King Jorde and Impact Producer/Protagonist Annina van Neel were primarily responsible for the documentary "A Story of Bones," which will debut on GPTV Monday at 11 p.m.
Peggy King Jorde, left, talks with Annina van Neel on location in St. Helena, UK reviewing maps and historic documents about the island's African Burial Ground.
Photo Courtesy: PT Films
In the documentary "A Story of Bones," Annina van Neel, left, and Peggy King Jorde look over a cotton field in Albany, Jorde's hometown.
Photo Courtesy of PT Films
A film poster showcases the documentary "A Story of Bones" at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Special Illustration Courtesy of PT Films.
From left, Composer Bankey Ojo, Directors Dominic de Vere and Joseph Curran, Consulting Producer/Protagonist Peggy King Jorde and Impact Producer/Protagonist Annina van Neel were primarily responsible for the documentary "A Story of Bones," which will debut on GPTV Monday at 11 p.m.
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Peggy King Jorde, one of the principles in the stirring documentary “A Story of Bones,” said the story, which takes two black women on a journey of awakening from the middle of the Atlantic Ocean to a tour of sacred Civil Rights landmarks in America, is a call to action for restorative justice.
And when, only a year after the film was released at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, it led to the proper burial — minus any ceremonial trappings — of hundreds of bodies of victims of the international slave trade that had been stored, unprotected, in a prison facility for 14 years after their remains were unearthed for the construction of a road, it became clear that “Bones” was serving its purpose.