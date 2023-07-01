ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Peggy King Jorde, one of the principles in the stirring documentary “A Story of Bones,” said the story, which takes two black women on a journey of awakening from the middle of the Atlantic Ocean to a tour of sacred Civil Rights landmarks in America, is a call to action for restorative justice.

And when, only a year after the film was released at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, it led to the proper burial — minus any ceremonial trappings — of hundreds of bodies of victims of the international slave trade that had been stored, unprotected, in a prison facility for 14 years after their remains were unearthed for the construction of a road, it became clear that “Bones” was serving its purpose.

