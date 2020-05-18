ALBANY – It wasn’t the biggest stage he’s ever played on, but Albany hometown music hero Phillip Phillips’ intimate, live-from-home streaming concert event on May 7 had a big impact, raising $55,555 to help support front line medical heroes battling COVID-19 in southwest Georgia. The worldwide recording star and "American Idol" winner played for thousands of fans across the region and around the world.
Phillips, an Albany native, is passionate about supporting all the front line heroes who are working daily with patients and community members. Phillips won season 11 of "American Idol" in 2012, and his song “Home” has gone on to become the best-selling single in the show’s history.
“What a great experience," the singer/songwriter said after the show. "It’s an amazing feeling to invite my fans and my neighbors into my home, to play some music and to see people from around the world pitch in to help out the health care heroes right here in my hometown. This is where I grew up. It’s where I live. I know first-hand how important Phoebe is to this community – it’s where me, my wife, and my son were born. Being able to drum up some support by playing a few songs from my couch, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Phoebe continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis as the primary medical care provider for the heavily impacted southwest Georgia region.
“But even as we are in the midst of this fight, it’s things like this that shine a bright light of positivity for all of our staff, patients, and neighbors," Phoebe President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said in a news release. "We’re so appreciative to have a worldwide talent like Phillip right here in our hometown. The economic impact he helped generate is phenomenal, but it’s also amazing to see what we can do when our best people rally our community together. That’s how we rise out of this crisis – together.”
Financial support rolled in through the Phoebe Foundation online donation portal as well through mail-in contributions, building on the success of the in-performance fundraising efforts. More information about how the public can help support Phoebe’s effort to fight COVID-19 with a tax-deductible pledge is available at supportphoebe.org.
