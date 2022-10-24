ALBANY — With two years of COVID-influenced cancellations now in the rearview mirror, southwest Georgia thrill seekers are “busting at the seams” for the opening the 2022 Southwest Georgia Regional Fair.
Their wait will end Tuesday at 4 p.m. when the 74th edition of the Albany fair kicks off its six-day run at the 810 S. Westover Blvd. Exchange Club Fairgrounds.
The return of the The Strates Show carnival rides and games, everybody’s favorite fair foods, classic cars on display, livestock, 4-H and FFA exhibitions and judging, and a number of special shows are part of this year’s fair, which runs through Sunday.
Along with the rides, fair food and exhibits, everybody’s favorite Demolition Derby will return at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Drivers will compete in the Kidz Derby, the small and large car division and modified car competition before an expected crowd of thousands at what has become an Exchange Club Fair favorite.
Other special sideshow treats include Danny Grant’s Cowboy Circus, Bob Bohm’s Magic Show, livestock shows, and FFA and 4H exhibits. The Road House Rebels will be in concert Friday at 8 p.m.
The fair’s gates open at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, at 11 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tuesday is $2 Ride Day. Advance mega pass tickets are available for $30 at any Homerun Foods.