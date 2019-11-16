ALBANY -- At the Albany Sertoma Club’s weekly luncheon Thursday, Theatre Albany Board President Doug Lorber accepted a check to the tune of $5,000 from the club’s sponsorship chairman, Ruffin Beaty.
About 10 years ago, the Albany Sertoma Club purchased the sound system for Theatre Albany with a donation of $10,000.00. The sound system is looped, meaning there is a physical wire around the auditorium, and it is designed so that the theater productions run through the loop, which then flows the sound directly into patrons' hearing aids, if their hearing devices have a built-in telecoil. The system ultimately allows what is happening on stage before their eyes to be broadcast directly to their inner ear.
The current loop system for hearing impaired has gone “kaput,” and the Albany Sertoma Club jumped on the opportunity to assist with their scholarship program. With a donation of $5,000, the theater will purchase a new system, and the remaining moneys have been allocated for the purchase of new speakers and some new wireless microphones.
Lorber is an audiologist by day, but by night (and any time between) he is an enthusiastic advocate for Theatre Albany. Being that helping others to hear is his profession, it was apparent that he was excited about the Sertoma Club donation.
“Community support is incredibly important to the theater," Lorber said. "Without the community, the theater would die.”
This year is Theatre Albany’s 87th season.
Ruffin Beaty, the Sertoma Club’s sponsorship chairman, said the club’s goal is to give back to the community.
“This year alone, we have given more than $20,000 to various community groups,” he said.
The civic club has made donations to the Anchorage, Albany Rescue Mission, Thronateeska Heritage Center and Theatre Albany, presenting each a check for $5,000.00.
Another fundraiser for Theatre Albany is planned Dec. 5 from 6-10 p.m. with a revival of the “Holiday Tour of Homes." Tickets will be $25, and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at Theatre Albany on Pine Ave, or online at www.TheatreAlbany.com.
The theater's third show of the season, "Annie Jr.," will open Dec. 6 and run for two consecutive weekends.