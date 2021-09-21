ALBANY — The Albany Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and its noted silhouettes recently recognized Kappa man Charles R. Edwards on the successful publication of his first book, “STRAIGHT: From A Town Named Climax (To the Top of My Game).”
Fraternity members say the book by the Climax, Ga., native provides excellent motivational and inspirational content to help someone who is encountering negative impediments while struggling to achieve success in life. The book, Kappa Alpha Psi members say, “merely depicts the need for one to search and find divine intervention to be included in a life’s purpose-driven plan.”
Edwards is a graduate of Albany State College (now University), where he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He successfully pursed further study at Atlanta University, earning a master’s degree in Social Work. He said he has always been obsessed with a desire to share his story. The completion of “STRAIGHT,” he said, has made his dream a “vital reality” in his life.
This writer has two daughters, and his silhouette is Wyndolyn Edwards. He is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Mack Edwards. His life-driven philosophy, he says, is serving others at maximum level rather than relying on being served by others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.