ALBANY -- Valdosta State University art students may have claimed an overwhelming number of the awards handed out Friday during the 16th annual South Georgia College Art Competition at the Carnegie Library, but it was Albany State University junior Andrea Monroe who stole the show.
Monroe's drawing titled "Unexplained Characters" was named Best in Show at the opening reception/awards ceremony for the annual competition held Friday night at the Albany Area Arts Council Gallery.
Works from the juried competition, many of which are for sale, will remain on exhibit through Nov. 21.
"What (winning Best in Show) does for me is it encourages me to keep going, to keep doing what I love," Monroe said after taking the competition's top award. "This is exciting, it's big for me."
Valdosta State students took first-place honors in five of the competition's six categories. Madelynn Tahsler took top honors in both Ceramics and Drawing, while Kelsi Canfield won the Graphics/Printmaking division, Carrie Grimes took top honors in Painting, and Nariel Tribble in Sculpture.
In addition to Monroe, ASU's Neffy Alexandria claimed top prize in the Photography category for her photo titled "Purification."
Claiming honorable mention recognition were Albany State's Tira Wilson in Ceramics and Valdosta State's Lara Henry in Drawing, Ramiro Santillan in Painting, Logan Lott in Photography, Alyse Keith in Printmaking and Ali Holcomb in Sculpture.
"I look on the brochure and see that No. 16, and I'm amazed," Chazz Williams, director of Albany State's art program, said. Williams helped coordinate the competition with his wife, Albany Area Arts Council Executive Director Nicole Willis. "This kind of thing doesn't happen at many schools.
"In 16 years, a lot happens. People grow up, they get married, they have families. Hopefully a lot of those children find an interest in the arts as well. The most important thing we take from an event like this is just to keep making art."
Willis said the College Art Competition is always one of her favorite events hosted by the Arts Council.
"You guys, you college students, always have the most interesting artwork," she said. "It's also cool to see a generation of young people putting things out into the world rather than taking things out. Like Chazz said: Just keep putting stuff out there."
Two sophomore VSU interior design majors, Rebecca Briggs and Nadja Ellis, proudly displayed their first-ever pieces selected for a juried art competition.
"It was really exciting to have one of my pieces accepted," Briggs said, while Ellis said having a piece displayed in the competition "validated something I've been doing since I was a small child."
The judge for the College Art Competition was Carrie Ann Baade, who teaches painting and drawing at Florida State University.