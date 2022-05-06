From left, Live Oak Elementary teachers Judith Hampton-Thompson, Jacqueline Stokes and Christy Ingram-Walls said programs like the one presented by the Albany Symphony Orchestra add to the music lessons taught in the classroom.
From left, Live Oak Elementary teachers Judith Hampton-Thompson, Jacqueline Stokes and Christy Ingram-Walls said programs like the one presented by the Albany Symphony Orchestra add to the music lessons taught in the classroom.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
The Albany Symphony Orchestra and actors from Chicago-based Classical Kids Live performed the life and music of Beethoven for second- through fifth-grade students Friday.
ALBANY -- The classroom is fine for teaching students about music, but there's something a little special about giving eager minds the opportunity to experience it live, Live Oak Elementary second-grade music teacher Judith Hampton-Thompson said.
Hampton-Thompson, her Live Oak colleagues Jacqueline Stokes and Christy Ingram-Walls, and other area educators shared that enthusiasm Friday as the Albany Symphony Orchestra teamed with Chicago-based Classical Kids Live to teach second- through fifth-graders about one of history's great composers, Ludwig van Beethoven.
The symphony provided the background music, while Classical Kids Live actors drew from the great composer's life to tell his story in a format that was geared to the young audience.
"Typically, we do two shows, back-to-back, and they're always jammed with students," Albany Symphony Music Director/Conductor Claire Fox Hillard said. "This year, though, we had to change the date, and it happens that today's date coincided with testing days for most of the Dougherty County schools.
"But we have kids from a couple of Albany schools, from Lee County, homeschooled students and students from a charter school in Americus. We tell the teachers that we're not going to be doing anything 'better' than what they do in the classroom, but we supplement what they do. It brings the story of the musicians -- and their music -- down to the students' level."
Hampton-Thompson agreed that experiencing the music and life of Beethoven in the special program enhances what she and others teach in the classroom.
"One of the primary things that is so special about this is that it exposes kids to the arts," the educator said. "We can play the music for them, show them the instruments and allow them to see music being made on videos. But there's something different, something special, about seeing it live."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.