ALBANY — The annual Peppermint Pops will get a dramatic makeover at a new venue on Saturday when the Albany Symphony Orchestra presents the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “Hansel & Gretel” at Albany State University’s West Campus.
The evening performance at the ASU theater is at 7:30 p.m. A matinee geared for a younger audience will be at 11 a.m. following the popular Instrument Petting Zoo at 10 a.m.
“You do a Christmas concert every year, and the challenge is how to make this Christmas different,” ASO Music Director and Conductor Claire Fox Hillard said. “‘Hansel & Gretel,’ at least in Europe, is a holiday tradition. It’s a children’s story, and it’s never been done in Albany.”
First told in 1812, the story of Hansel and Gretel involves the two young siblings getting lost in the woods, where they run into a wicked witch who invites them into her tempting home constructed of cake, confections, candy and treats. Of course, the witch means to do them harm, but they manage to escape by using their wits.
“It’s an opportunity to do — even though some people don’t like the word — an opera,” Hillard said. “‘Hansel & Gretel’ is technically an ‘opera,’ which is drama that is sung rather than spoken, but we decided doing it with live music rather than a soundtrack or CD is something that would be appealing.”
It’s also an opportunity to show the talents of area vocalists, Hillard said.
“Leah Anglin (a regular Theatre Albany performer and singer with the Albany Chorale) is going to be Gretel, and we’ve got Hannah Pendergrass, who was (Elle in Theatre Albany’s) ‘Legally Blonde.’ She’s a music major from Georgia Southwestern (State University).
“We’ve got Beau Palmer, a faculty member at Georgia Southwestern who’s had an operatic career in Europe. In fact, he prepared the role of the witch in ‘Hansel and Gretel’ in Europe and never got the opportunity to do it. We’ve got Andrew Bode, who has an operatic voice, from the University of Georgia. Andrew plays the father and Julie Megginson is the mother. She’s the head of the music department at Georgia Southwestern.”
Roles also will be played by Traci Davis, an assistant professor of voice and director of opera/musical theater workshop at Albany State, and Jessie Tyson, an ASU graduate and a teacher at Lincoln Elementary Magnet School.
“It’s a way to bring these local and area singers not into a musical, but an opera, and not with a CD or recorded sound, but with live music,” Hillard said. “It’s a different take on a holiday-type story that we can do to make the holiday season a little different this year. It’s not a full stage production, but it’s in costume with heavy excerpts from the opera. The songs are familiar.”
There will be dancers on stage as well.
“When Hansel and Gretel fall asleep in the forest, we will have participation from Ballet Theatre South,” Hillard said. “They’re going to be the little angels that come to protect them at night.”
The concert will be away from the symphony’s regular home at the Albany Municipal Auditorium downtown, but the holiday concert venue has a big advantage for this production, he said.
“The Albany State West Campus theater has a huge orchestra pit,” he said. “It goes back under the stage, so we can get 30 to 40 musicians under there. At the Municipal Auditorium, there is a pit, but you can only get six or seven musicians in that pit. So it will showcase that ASU venue and it will showcase area — Americus, Leesburg, Albany — talent with live music.”
The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Instrument Petting Zoo, which is free to those attending either of the holiday concerts. During the petting zoo, children — along with some adults — can try out a number of orchestral instruments ranging from violin and bass to trumpet and percussion.
It will be followed at 11 a.m. with an abbreviated version of the night concert.
“For example, we won’t do the overture. We’ll just start,” Hillard said. “We make it a little shorter so it’s more friendly for younger children.”
One thing that will be missing will be the traditional audience carol sing-along.
“It’s going to be the production,” Hillard said. “It’s a challenge because you can’t do patriotic music at Christmas, and you can’t do Easter music. You’ve got to do Christmas music. How do you do it year after year and do it the same, but still do it different? We’ll have singers, live music and dancers.”
The composer of the opera has a name that is familiar to many.
“The interesting thing is the composer is Engelbert Humperdinck, but he’s not the pop singer,” Hillard said. “This a German composer.”
Humperdinck (1854-1921) began working on “Hansel & Gretel” in 1890 with four songs and began the completed orchestration in 1891. It debuted just before Christmas in 1893. “Hansel & Gretel” was his most popular work.
(The pop singer of the same name was born Arnold George Dorsey in 1936 in then-British India. He was a struggling performer when he adopted the German composer’s name as his own professional name in 1965.)
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are $35, reserved seating; $25, general admission, and $10, children, students and military. The pre-concert conversation with Hillard, Know the Score, is at 6:30 p.m. and is free with concert admission. The Conductor’s Circle social hour conducted after the concert is $20.
Tickets for the 11 a.m. matinee are $15 each for everyone or $10 if the ticket buyer brings a canned food item to donate.
Tickets can be purchased online at albanysymphony.org or contact the ASO office at (229) 430-8933.