Clarinet soloist Anthony McGill, who currently serves as the first African American principal player in the New York Philharmonic’s history, will be the featured guest performer in the Albany Symphony Orchestra's season-opening "American Voices."

ALBANY — When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life throws a hurricane your way, you pray, let it pass on and then get back to work.

And so it’s been for the Albany Symphony Orchestra, which was set to present its season-opening performance, “Brazilian Adventure” on Oct. 1. Then a little something called Hurricane Ian came calling, putting the families and homes of many of the musicians who play in the orchestra at risk.

