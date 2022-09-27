Music Director/Conductor Claire Fox Hillard and the Albany Symphony Orchestra were open the orchestra’s 59th season on Oct. 1 with “A Brazilian Adventure,” but Hurricane Ian came calling. The performance has been rescheduled for Feb. 18.
ALBANY -- The Albany Symphony Orchestra recruits musicians from throughout the Southeast, including north Florida and extreme south Georgia. Many of those musicians are expected to be directly impacted by Hurricane Ian in the next few days.
With the orchestra's season-opening performance, "Brazilian Adventure," scheduled for Saturday, the possibility of such impact has led the ASO Board of Directors and staff to reschedule the performance for Feb. 18.
"Trust me, all of the musicians want to play, and I certainly was looking forward to moving ahead with the performance," ASO Musical Director and Orchestra Conductor Claire Fox Hillard said after the orchestra board sent out a news release Tuesday announcing the change in plans. "I was in Boston over the weekend for a Conductors Board meeting, and I turned down a nice dinner so that I could get back and prepare for the weekend.
"But we really couldn't do anything else. The musicians from Ocala, Gainesville and Valdosta said, 'We want to play, but we don't want to risk leaving our homes or our families.' That's understandable. We simply could not go on without these musicians. It would be like trying to drive a car with just three wheels and no spark plugs."
Hillard said the symphony was fortunate to find a date during which the musicians -- including guest soloist Britton-René Collins -- and the venue (the Albany Municipal Auditorium) were available.
"It's really is a win-win all around," the maestro said. "The community will still have the opportunity to see this amazing show, they'll just need to put it on their calendar's for Feb. 18."
Symphony officials said any individual tickets that have been purchased will be honored for the Feb. 18 concert, and those who have purchased the Flex Pass or Sponsorship packs will be able to utilize those tickets for any of the other concerts or hold them for the Feb. 18 concert.
With the opening concert getting pushed back and the Nov. 12 "American Voices" concert becoming the season opener, ASO will extend its Flex Pass and Sponsorship sales until the 12th.
"We are keeping all those that have been impacted and are in the path of Hurricane Ian in our thoughts and prayers," the ASO Board said in its news release.
Interested persons can keep up to date with any information on www.albanysymphony.org and the symphony's Facebook and Instagram accounts.
