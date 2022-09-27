ALBANY -- The Albany Symphony Orchestra recruits musicians from throughout the Southeast, including north Florida and extreme south Georgia. Many of those musicians are expected to be directly impacted by Hurricane Ian in the next few days.

With the orchestra's season-opening performance, "Brazilian Adventure," scheduled for Saturday, the possibility of such impact has led the ASO Board of Directors and staff to reschedule the performance for Feb. 18.

