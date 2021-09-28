Albany Symphony Orchestra set to kick off 'Passport to Adventure'

ALBANY — Opening a new season of orchestral music is somewhat old-hat for Albany Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor Claire Fox Hillard. He has, after all, been the maestro with the baton for going on 34 years now.
But even Hillard admits to feeling a few butterflies as the symphony prepares to open its 2021-22 season Saturday with “An Evening of Italian Music,” part of a “Passport to Adventure”-themed season that will take patrons around the world in music. Saturday’s program is inspired by the Albany Museum of Art’s “European Splendors” exhibition.
“We’ll start the ‘Passport to Adventure’ theme with this season and probably continue it next year,” Hillard said. “There are a lot of places we can go.”
Still, about those butterflies?
“It’s like an athlete getting ready for a big game,” Hillard said. “It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve done it, you still get that feeling as you get ready to kick off a new season or play in front of an audience for the first time. I’ve had people say to me over the years, ‘I’m so nervous I don’t know what to do. How do you deal with it?’ That’s the advantage of having been doing this for some time now: You learn to live with it and get over it.”
Saturday’s performance will showcase the orchestra in Ottorino Respighi’s “Botticelli Triptych,” a work inspired by and consisting of musical renderings of three famous paintings by Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli. This historical period also will be reflected in the concert’s opening selection by Renaissance composer Giovanni Gabrielli: his antiphonal brass composition “Canzona in Double Echo” for three brass choirs.
Internationally-acclaimed guest artist and double bass soloist Patricia Weitzel will be be showcased in Giovanni Bottesini’s virtuosic Concerto No. 2 for double bass and orchestra. And the orchestra will fill out the concert with three selections from the world of Italian opera: Rossini’s “Overture from La gazza ladra” (The Theiving Magpie), Mascagni’s “Intermezzo” from “Cavaleria rusticana,” and Sinfonias from Francesca Caccini’s “La liberazonie di Ruggiero” (The Liberation of Ruggiero). Caccini’s (1587-1640) opera is believed to be the first opera written by a female composer.
Weitzel is the lecturer of double bass at Columbus State University. She has appeared as soloist, chamber musician, orchestral performer, teacher and clinician in Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, England, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, the Netherlands and the United States. Before coming to Columbus State, she held faculty positions at Augustana College, Central College, Grinnell College, St. Ambrose University, and Drake University. She also maintains an active remote private studio with students across the globe.
Weitzel has collaborated and worked with renowned artists such as the Daedalus Quartet, pianist Soyeon Kate Lee, and bassist Volkan Orhon. Recent engagements included teaching at the Sphinx Performance Academy at the Juilliard School, participation in the Chineke! Orchestra European tour and performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards Ceremony with Lizzo.
“She’s amazing, terrific,” Hillard said of the guest performer. “She had surgery on one of her hands a short while back, and there was some concern that she would not be available to play. But she is already performing all over the place, so we’re looking forward to performing with her.”
Hillard, meanwhile, will have the first opportunity to work with the local symphony since performing once in 2020 before COVID-19 changed the world.
“The good thing about our musicians is that the ones who aren’t local play with symphonies in Columbus, Tallahassee and Valdosta mostly,” he said. “We send them the music we’ve selected a month ahead of time, and they prepare on their own. We’ll rehearse twice Friday and once Saturday morning to get ready for the show.
“What we do is what orchestras all over the nation do. If musicians aren’t contractually bound to a larger symphony, they play with orchestras throughout the region where they’re located. We kind of have an agreement with the orchestras in the area where we keep up with each others’ schedules so that there is as little overlap as possible. We’re all doing the same kinds of things.”
As for the theme — “Passport to Adventure” — the maestro says he has no trouble coming up with ideas around which he builds a season.
“I get ideas all the time; I might hear a song and say, ‘Hmmm, that would sound good as part of a particular theme,’” he said. “Trust me, I’m not going to live long enough to even scratch the surface of all the ideas I have jotted in my notebook.”
Hillard said the only real impact COVID will have had on the orchestra — other than financial losses — is that rehearsals and opportunities to perform have been reduced.
“These musicians have continued to play ... they’ve just lost out on money and opportunities,” he said. “I don’t think their skills will be impacted.”
When the ASO’s maestro raises the baton for Saturday’s performance, he admits that he’ll be in his element.
“I started deciding back in fourth grade, when I was playing in an elementary orchestra, that this is what I wanted to do,” Hillard said. “And I still have that fascination I had when I was that 9-year-old kid. When you’re doing something and you can’t imagine doing anything else, you know you’ve found your calling.”
Tickets for the concert, which will be held at the Albany Municipal Auditorium, are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors 65 and older, and $15 for students/military. The performance starts at 6 p.m., and a wine and cheese reception will be held afterward at the Albany Museum of Art. Season tickets and season packages are also available at a savings over single-ticket prices. For more information and to purchase tickets, call the Albany Symphony offices at (229) 430-8933 or visit www.albanysymphony.org.
In addition to Saturday’s performance, the orchestra will give an encore performance Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Tift County High School Performing Arts Center. Other performances scheduled this season include the annual “Peppermint Pops” showcase Dec. 7 with “an English/Irish flavor;” “A French Excursion” March 12, featuring choruses from Lee and Colquitt County high schools and Valdosta State University, all of which are going to Carnegie Hall to perform Francis Poulenc’s Gloria; and “A Trip to Germany” on May 7, which features the presentation of “Beethoven Lives Upstairs,” a special treat for music enthusiasts of all ages. The “Beethoven” production will include a Friday performance for local students on May 6 and the annual Instrument Petting Zoo Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the performance.
