ALBANY -- Violin soloist Ariel Horowitz will perform Max Bruch's well-known "Scottish Fantasy" and local bagpipe aficionado Dan Gillen will add his talent to Peter Maxwell Davies’ “Orkney Wedding with Sunrise” during the Albany Symphony Orchestra's final musical travel adventure of the 2022-23 season at the Albany Municipal Auditorium April 15.

Musical Director/Maestro Claire Fox Hillard will lead the orchestra in "A Scottish Outing," which puts the cap on what has been an intriguing season, Hillard said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags