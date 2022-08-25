ATLANTA — The Albany Symphony Orchestra was awarded a grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for Fiscal Year 2023.

“We are so very thankful for the continued support of the Georgia Council of the Arts and the National Endowment of the Arts,” Albany Symphony Orchestra General Manager LeeAnna Anglin said. “As a small, rural community nonprofit, we depend greatly on the grant funding available to us. The Albany Symphony Orchestra uses these funds to bring diversity and inclusivity to our community through our concerts, Children’s Outreach Program and Grace Note.

