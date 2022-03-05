ALBANY -- The Albany Symphony Orchestra is taking music lovers around the world during the current season's Passport to Adventure-themed performances. During the next few days, the symphony will take their audiences to France for an exciting show featuring area choral groups and to Ireland for an annual St. Patrick's Day party that is one of the symphony's biggest fundraisers.
"It's been fun doing the Passport to Adventure series," ASO Music Director and Symphony Conductor Claire Fox Hillard said. "It gives us something to wrap our performances around, and it allows us to introduce our audiences to extraordinary music from around the world.
"We decided to do French music with our March 12 performance because area groups are going to be performing a French piece at Carnegie Hall, and it gives them an opportunity to perform that piece before an audience."
The Albany Chorale, the Lee County High School Chorus and the Valdosta State University Choral Department Ensembles will perform Francis Poulenc's "Gloria" at Carnegie Hall the following week, on March 19, under the direction of VSU Director of Choral Activities Clell Wright. Travis Kern is the artistic director of the Albany Chorale, and Brad Bunce directs the Lee High School Chorus.
For the March 12 French Excursion, Hillard and the Albany Symphony Orchestra will perform works by French composers Berlioz, Offenbach, Bizet and the familiar "Flower Duet" from "Lakme" by Delibes. That piece has been featured in movies such as "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," "The Angry Birds Movie," "Sex and the City" and "Bad Santa" and has been heard on TV shows like "Parks and Rec" and "The Simpsons."
But the show-ender is expected to be a crowd-pleaser.
"After intermission, we will do 'Gloria' with the choral groups," Hillard said. "It's a beautiful piece and ends very quietly, so as it fades, we will come right in with Ravel's 'Bolero,' a dynamic piece. 'Bolero' with full orchestra is the way it was intended to be heard."
The French Excursion is scheduled for the Albany Municipal Auditorium March 12 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $15 for students and military personnel. Season ticket and package prices are available at additional savings. For information or to purchase tickets, contact the Albany Symphony offices at (229) 430-8933 or go online to www.albanysymphony.org.
Presenting sponsors for the orchestra's 58th season include Phoebe Putney Health System, Watson Spence Attorneys, Hall Booth Smith PC and WALB-TV.
The March 17 St. Paddy's party that has become a symphony and southwest Georgia tradition will kick off at 6 p.m. at Pretoria Fields Collective downtown. The evening will include door prizes, a scavenger hunt, silent auction, live music by Sundowner Motel and food trucks.
Advance tickets are $15, $20 at the door.
