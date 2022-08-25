ALBANY — Fresh off an announcement that their organization had received a Georgia Council for the Arts grant to help fund activities planned for the Albany Symphony Orchestra’s 59th season, symphony officials met this week to talk about their annual kickoff fund — and fun — raiser.

Dubbed “The Next Adventure: Around the World in Our 59th Season,” the symphony orchestra will continue its theme of world travel with performances that include music from Brazil, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Ukraine and the United States. The season will kick off Oct. 1 with “A Brazilian Adventure.”

