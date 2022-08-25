From left, Albany Symphony Orchestra Music Director/Conductor Claire Fox Hillard, Symphony General Manager LeeAnna Anglin, Symphony Vice President Ben Roberts and event planner Allen Vanhook meet at the Thronateeska Train Depot to discuss the Sept. 8 Symphony season kickoff fundraiser.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
ALBANY — Fresh off an announcement that their organization had received a Georgia Council for the Arts grant to help fund activities planned for the Albany Symphony Orchestra’s 59th season, symphony officials met this week to talk about their annual kickoff fund — and fun — raiser.
Dubbed “The Next Adventure: Around the World in Our 59th Season,” the symphony orchestra will continue its theme of world travel with performances that include music from Brazil, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Ukraine and the United States. The season will kick off Oct. 1 with “A Brazilian Adventure.”
Before the musicians in the orchestra break out their instruments for the season, though, symphony supporters will gather Sept. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at the Thronateeska Heritage Center Train Depot for the season-opening fundraiser.
“Since our theme for last season was ‘A Passport to Adventure,’ we brainstormed a bit and came up with the idea of a travel adventure for the fundraiser kickoff,” Symphony Vice President Ben Roberts said Wednesday as symphony officials met at Thronateeska to go over plans for this year’s fundraiser. “We’re extending that theme this year, and because last year’s kickoff was such a success, we are planning to continue — with some fun changes — that theme for this year.”
Indeed, participants who collect postcards from all of the countries whose music will be featured during the 2022-23 season will be eligible for drawings during the Sept. 8 kickoff.
“People enjoyed the travel theme last year, and since we’re continuing that theme this year, leading up to our 60th anniversary season next year, we tweaked the fundraiser to correspond with this year’s performances,” Symphony Music Director/Conductor Claire Fox Hillard said. “This is a big fundraiser for us, but it’s also a whole lot of fun.”
Which, Symphony General Manager LeeAnna Anglin said, offers an opportunity to widen the symphony’s potential audience heading into the new season.
“We certainly want all of the symphony’s long-time supporters to be a part of the fundraiser, but we also want to invite the people who like to go out and party,” Anglin said. “That gives us an opportunity to introduce the orchestra to a group of people we’re not always in front of. It adds a level of excitement.”
Those gathered — the symphony buffs and the party people — will find plenty to enjoy. Charlie Meyer and Friends will provide music for dancing or just listening, and attendees will be treated to a meal and a welcome drink. For those who find it difficult to limit themselves to one drink, a cash bar will be available. There also will be a silent auction.
Tickets are $50 and are available at the symphony’s offices, by calling (229) 430-8933 or online at albanysymphony.org.
“Given the current economy, the fundraiser is even more important than usual as we head into the new season,” Roberts said. “Inflation has had a significant impact on all aspects of this event and on the new season. We encourage all who support the arts in the community to be a part of what is going to be a really fun event.”
