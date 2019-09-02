ALBANY ─ Art lovers can stretch out their experience at the Albany Museum of Art in a new way over two Saturday mornings when the museum teams with the Albany Yoga Project to present "Yoga in the Gallery."
The sessions will start at 10 a.m. on two consecutive Saturdays — this weekend and on Sept. 14 — in the Haley Gallery, where the "Figure Forward" exhibition featuring works by William Downs, Jill Frank and Jaime Bull provides a perfect backdrop for the yoga classes.
One of Downs’ works on display, "Being Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable," incorporates images of individuals engaging in yoga, creating an appropriate atmosphere for the sessions.
“We’re happy to partner with the Albany Yoga Project to create a unique experience that combines art and health,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming at the AMA, said. “There’s no cost to participate, but we do have limits on space.
“Each session will have a maximum of 25 participants, so you need to register as soon as possible before the classes fill.”
Albany Yoga Project Executive Director and Founder Sylvia Maxwell said the partnership with the AMA is important to her organization because it helps carry out its mission.
“We aim to make yoga and meditation accessible to the community through events such as these,” Maxwell said. “This is allowing the community to get into their bodies and into the practice.
“Our team of Albany Yoga Project ambassadors has been trained and mentored by me so that they are prepared to deliver the Baptiste Yoga methodology, thus moving the students' body intentionally through the sequence to create space for something new in their life. This is how the practice empowers and elevates the people of our community.”
Participants should bring a yoga mat to the class. To register for Yoga in the Gallery, contact Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400 or email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com. Once a class reaches 25 participants, registration will close.
The Albany Museum of Art is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and noon-5 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free. For more information about the AMA, visit the www.albanymuseum.com website.