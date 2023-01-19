Alec Baldwin and armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin and armorer will be charged with involuntary manslaughter prosecutors said Thursday. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the "Rust" movie by a gun fired by the actor in 2021.

Alec Baldwin, the actor who fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal for the Western movie "Rust" in 2021, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter prosecutors said Thursday.

