Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been criminally charged in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust," the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, district attorney's office told CNN Tuesday.

The charges against Baldwin and the set's armorer, Hannah Guiterrez Reed, include two counts of involuntary manslaughter, the DA's office said. Attorneys for both defendants previously insisted their respective clients are innocent.

CNN's Holly Yan, Paul Vercammen and Travis Caldwell contributed to this story.

Tags