Following the news on Thursday that prosecutors in the "Rust" case are planning to dismiss charges made against Alec Baldwin, the actor thanked his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and his attorney Luke Nikas in an Instagram post.

"I owe everything I have to this woman. (and to you, Luke)" the post shared on Thursday said. It also featured a picture of him sitting with his wife.

CNN's Taylor Romine and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

