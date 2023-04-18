Alec Baldwin to resume 'Rust' production this week

An image of the Bonanza Creek Ranch, where "Rust" production came to a halt in 2021.

 Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/AFP via Getty Images

Filming of the movie "Rust" will resume this week.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Rust Movie Productions told CNN that principal photography of "Rust" is set to resume Thursday at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags