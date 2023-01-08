The broadcast networks continue to keep the lights on with crime procedurals (thank you, "Law & Order" and "FBI"), so it's no surprise they want to refill those baskets. Give "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" some credit for slightly bending the mold, adding an overarching mystery and family drama to its missing-person-of-the-week format.

The underlying blueprint is about as basic as it gets, focusing on Philadelphia's elite missing-persons unit that tries to track down abducted individuals and sees more action in a week than most cops do in a lifetime.

