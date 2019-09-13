Alexander Skarsgard to play Randall Flagg in 'The Stand'.

CBS All Access has shed some light on the role of The Dark Man, confirming to CNN on Friday that "Big Little Lies" alum Alexander Skarsgard will play the villainous Randall Flagg in its limited series adaptation of Stephen King's "The Stand."
The horror-fantasy novel, which was released in 1978, is set in an apocalyptic world that has been decimated by plague and embroiled in a constant struggle between good and evil. Randall Flagg, who is sometimes referred to simply as the Dark Man, is described as someone "with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers." He has the ability to appear in the dreams of plague survivors -- with a rather sinister motive in mind.
Other cast members include Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, the frail 108-year-old woman who must save the world.
James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga and Brad William Henke also star.
Production began Friday in Vancouver. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce and Boone will also direct. King will write the last chapter of the series, which will end with a coda that's different from the one in the book.
Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein will also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske serving as co-executive producer. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will serve as producers.
A premiere date for "The Stand" has not been announced.
One of Skarsgard's brothers, Bill Skarsgard, is known for playing the haunting Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the movie series based on King's "It." He was also recently seen in Showtime's "On Becoming a God in Central Florida."