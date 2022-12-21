Alicia Silverstone poses nude for PETA

Alicia Silverstone, here in 2020, stars in a new PETA campaign.

 Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Alicia Silverstone is going nude in the name of animals.

The actress stars in a PETA campaign against the use of leather with the slogan, "Wear Vegan. Buy cactus, mushroom or apple leather instead!"

