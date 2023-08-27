Allison Holker says dancing again for first time since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s death ‘felt so good’

(From left) Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss at the Los Angeles premiere of "Minions: The Rise of Gru" in 2022.

 Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Eight months after Stephen “tWitch” Boss, beloved DJ for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and TV personality who rose to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance,” tragically died, his wife and fellow dance cohort Allison Holker has returned to the dance floor.

“Truly felt so good to dance again,” Holker wrote in the caption of a video posted to her Instagram page on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0