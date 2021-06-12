LOS ANGELES — The Allman Betts Band have announced several new dates to their already busy spring and summer touring schedule after hitting the road on May 27. In addition to newly announced shows, the band has announced three special NoCap livestreams. The streams will air on Mondays starting June 14, and will go through June 28. When fans purchase all three streams, they will unlock an exclusive interview with acclaimed TV host and radio DJ Matt Pinfield.
June 14 — From the famous Village Studios in Los Angeles, the Allman Betts Band will play a special seated, intimate acoustic show. Featuring songs from “Down to the River,” “Bless Your Heart” and other works.
June 21 — The Allman Betts Band will play their latest album, “Bless Your Heart,” in its entirety for the first time ever, live from the Roxy Theatre on The Sunset Strip in Hollywood.
June 28 — By popular fan demand, the Allman Betts Band for the first time ever will play an entire set of Allman Brothers Band songs. Live from the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood.
Exclusive merchandise for these events will be offered. Limited edition T-shirts, hoodies, posters, set lists, handwritten song lyrics, and a chance to win an autographed guitar signed by the band. Order all three shows as a three-pack and one merchandise bundle to be instantly entered for a chance to win the guitar.
Remaining Allman Betts Band tour dates:
Jun 13 — Alexandria, Va. @ Birchmere
Jun 15 — Vineland, N.J. @ Landis Theatre
Jun 18 — Swanzey, N.H. @ Monadnock Drive-In
Jun 19 — Lafayette, N.Y. @ Apple Valley Park
When The Allman Betts Band released “Down to the River” in June of 2019, the debut album represented not only the first time the group had recorded together, but, in fact, the first time the seven-piece ensemble had ever played together. If “Down to the River” was the sound of the band’s combustible sparks igniting, then “Bless Your Heart” is their bonfire, built for the summer of 2020 and beyond, a double-album follow-up fueled by road-forged camaraderie and musical intensity, vibrantly reflecting the individual and collective experiences of these seven, all drawing inspiration from the band’s symbolic hometown, a place Devon Allman calls “the United States of Americana.”
A conflagration of influences and invention, confidence and ambition, “Bless Your Heart” captures a vast, panoramic scope throughout a baker’s dozen of modern rock songs. Ragged and stomping. Heady and frayed. Soaring and scorching. Generational and genteel. West Coast scenes and Gulf Coast shores. Gateways of the Midwest and swamplands of Florida. Wyoming’s Big Sky. New York’s Big Apple. Chicago’s Broad Shoulders.
Over a week’s time, the band recorded 13 songs, with additional tracking in Memphis and St. Louis. Within the eclectic repertoire are the familiar: stacks of guitars; electric, acoustic, and slide; a throttling, percussive rhythm section. And the fresh: Bassist and singer Berry Duane Oakley’s ABB vocal debut on his original song (“The Doctor’s Daughter”); Allman’s baritone vocal channeling Johnny Cash (“Much Obliged”); Betts extending the legendary family legacy of incendiary instrumentals (“Savannah’s Dream”). They tapped friends, as well, such as Jimmy Hall, Shannon McNally, Art Edmaiston, Susan Marshall, and Reba Russell for guest contributions. Then, emerged with an undeniable achievement of an album worthy of its winking, unabashedly Southern title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.