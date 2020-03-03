ALBANY — The AMA Art Lovers Book Club will wrap up its first series of book discussions at 6 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day — March 17 — with Elizabeth Borton de Treviño’s novel “I, Juan de Pareja.”
“I think there will be a lot of interest in this book club meeting,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the museum, said. “Not only will we discuss the fascinating novel “I, Juan de Pareja,” those who attend will suggest titles for the club’s second series of bimonthly meetings, which will get underway May 19.
“We’ve had some lively discussions over the past year, and I’m sure our club members have some wonderful ideas about titles that we can enjoy and discuss in the new season.”
There is no cost to participate in the club, and members can attend as many or as few as they like. Vanoteghem does ask that those who plan to attend RSVP by noon on March 17 so adequate seating for everyone can be set up before the meeting.
The novels discussed during the first series were inspired by art. Treviño won a Newberry Award for “I, Juan de Pareja,” which is inspired by a real portrait that Diego Velázquez, an important painter of the Spanish Golden Age and lead painter for King Phillip IV’s court, painted of his slave Juan de Pareja.
Written in Pareja’s voice, the novel tells the story of the man born into slavery in Seville, Spain, in the 1600s. He becomes a valued part of the Velázquez household, helping the artist in his studio. Forbidden by law to engage in the art, Pareja paints secretly, but later becomes a notable painter in his own right.
The book club meets every other month so that members have plenty of time to read each book ahead of the meeting at which it will be discussed. You do not have to be an Albany Museum of Art member to attend. Club members are encouraged to bring a favorite beverage or snack to share along with observations and opinions.
To RSVP, call (229) 439-8400 or email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
