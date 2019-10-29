ALBANY — Remember when the crayon box had only eight colors? Not likely that you do; that was in 1903. Since then artistic colors have exploded to embody any artist’s imagination.
Creativity and imagination have no boundaries. The Albany Museum of Art brings the opportunity to experience the artistic creativity of many unique individuals to this community. The museum also offers events for the community to create art of its own.
Each month the museum offers a number of activities for the people of southwest Georgia to enjoy. Thursday, on Halloween, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., little trick-or-treaters can don their costumes early for some Halloween fun at the museum. They can take part in story time in the gallery. Next, artistic creations in the classroom will offer more Halloween fun for the young ones. These activities are free and open to the public.
On Friday, a Friday Art Chat welcomes the community to drop in and discuss current exhibits at the museum. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss their interpretations of items on view with other attendees. This gathering is free and open to the public.
Everyone loves the smell and taste of fresh-baked cookies. How much fun would it be to make beautiful cookies that are little works of art? Families forever treasure holiday memories triggered by their favorite meals and sweet treats. On Nov. 22, Jerilyn Knight will teach workshop attendees how to make cookies look as good as they taste. Refer to the Albany Museum of Art’s website for times and fees.
The perfect floral centerpiece is a must for a holiday table. Each floral arrangement is a unique and lovely work of art, but the one to accompany a family’s Thanksgiving meal must be memorable.
On Nov. 26, the Albany museum offers members of the community a chance to make such a creation for their family table. Florist Tricia Moreschi will guide attendees as they construct their very own work of art. See the museums website for times and fees.
Explore all the creative options that the Albany Museum of Art offers children and adults of this community. Discover the artistic creativity all humans have inside.