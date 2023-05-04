Amazon moving forward with 'Rings of Power' production despite writers' strike being underway

(From left) Morfydd Clark and Tyroe Muhafidin in 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.'

 Amazon Prime Video

Production on Season 2 of Amazon Studios' "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series will be completed despite the writers' strike that has halted much of Hollywood's activity this week, a spokesperson for the streamer confirmed to CNN.

The series only has 19 days of filming remaining and they remain "calmly on schedule," according to the spokesperson, who also confirmed that scripts and other creative materials were "carefully considered and finished in advance of the strike, so production has not been affected."

