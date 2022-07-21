Amber Heard and Johnny Depp each file notice of appeal in defamation case

Amber Heard took a first step toward appealing the verdict in the defamation case with her ex husband Johnny Depp.

 Getty Images

Amber Heard took a first step toward appealing the verdict in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp and he did the same.

Attorneys for Heard filed a notice of appeal in Virginia on Thursday, telling the court they intend to appeal the jury trial verdict and all the post-trial motions that did not go in favor of their client in the civil case with Depp.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.