Amber Heard appeals defamation case loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has filed an appeal in the defamation case she lost to ex-husband Johnny Depp, the LA Times reported.

 Getty Images

Lawyers for Amber Heard officially appealed her loss in a defamation case brought by Johnny Depp, arguing there were several errors in the trial, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times.

Errors listed include that the case was tried in Virginia and that the court improperly barred Heard from submitting some evidence, according to the report.

Tags