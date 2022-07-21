...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern
Dougherty, southeastern Randolph, western Lee, northeastern Calhoun
and Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 300 PM EDT...
At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles north of Morgan to 9 miles southeast of
Dawson. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Dawson, Leesburg, Albany, Sasser, Bronwood, Stocks, Forrester,
Bridges Crossroad, Palmyra, Century, Herod, Jordan Place, Cordrays
Mill, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Starksville, Byne
Crossroads, Graves, Armena and Aycock Mill.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Amber Heard files notice of appeal in defamation case with Johnny Depp
Amber Heard took a first step toward appealing the verdict in the defamation case with her ex husband Johnny Depp.
Attorneys for Heard filed a notice of appeal in Virginia on Thursday, telling the court they intend to appeal the jury trial verdict and all the post-trial motions that did not go in favor of their client in the civil case with ex-husband actor Johnny Depp.
The court document does not elaborate on Heard's appellate argument but her attorneys previously indicated she planned to appeal after a jury in June awarded $15 million in damages to Depp and only $2 million to Heard in their respective defamation lawsuits.
Earlier this month, a Virginia judge denied seven post-trial motions Heard filed in an attempt to fight the jury verdict.
