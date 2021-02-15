Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 7 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA COFFEE DALE GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA FRANKLIN GADSDEN LEON LIBERTY WAKULLA IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA BAY CALHOUN GULF HOLMES JACKSON WALTON WASHINGTON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER CALHOUN CLAY DECATUR DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY MILLER MITCHELL SEMINOLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ABE SPRINGS, ALBANY, ALPINE HEIGHTS, APALACHICOLA, ARGYLE, ARLINGTON, ASBURY, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK, BAINBRIDGE, BARKER STORE, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BAY CITY, BEACHTON, BEAMON, BELLVIEW, BENNETT, BETHEL, BEVERLY, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY, BLOUNTSTOWN, BONIFAY, BOYKIN, BRADFORDVILLE, BRANCHVILLE, BROWNS CROSSROADS, BROWNTOWN, BUCK SIDING, CAIRO, CAIRO, CALLAWAY, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CAPITOLA, CARRABELLE, CENTER RIDGE, CENTERVILLE, CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHIPLEY, CHIPLEY MUNICIPAL AIRPORT, CLARKSVILLE, CLUSTER SPRINGS, COBB CROSSROADS, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL, COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTON, COTTONWOOD, CRYSTAL LAKE, CUBA, DALEVILLE, DALKEITH, DAVIS PARK, DAYS CROSSROADS, DE FUNIAK SPRING AIRPORT, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, DECATUR CO A/P, DICKEY, DILL, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DURHAM, EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, ECONFINA, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EUCHEEANNA, EWELL, FADETTE, FAIRCHILD, FIVE POINTS, FORT GADSDEN, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER, FRINK, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GRACEVILLE, GRADY CO A/P, HACODA, HANOVER, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARTFORD, HAWKINSTOWN, HEADLAND, HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HILLIARDVILLE, HOGGARD MILL, HOLMES COUNTY AIRPORT, HONEYVILLE, HOWARD CREEK, IVEYS MILL, JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, KILLEARN ESTATES, KILLEARN LAKES, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEONIA, LITTLE HOPE, LITTMAN, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, LYNN, LYNN HAVEN, MABSON, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MALONE, MARIANNA, MARYSVILLE, MAYHAW, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, NEW HOPE, NEWTON, NIXON, OAK GROVE, ODENA, ORANGE HILL, OZARK, PANAMA CITY, PECAN, PELHAM, PINE PARK, POPLAR HEAD, PORT ST. JOE, PRETORIA, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICHTER CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE, RIVERTURN, SANTA CLARA, SCOTTS FERRY, SCREAMER, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SIMSVILLE, SNEADS, SOPCHOPPY, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, ST. MARKS, STEINHAM STORE, SWEETWATER, TALLAHASSEE, TILTON, TURNER CITY, WAKULLA SPRINGS, WALKER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WETUMPKA, WEWAHITCHKA, WHITE CITY, AND WILLIAMSBURG.