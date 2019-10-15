NEW YORK — Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are planning to return to Georgia as they film episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the area in December.
Ahead of that, items for “picking” and the stories behind them are being sought.
“America Pickers” is a History Channel documentary series that explores the world of antiques “picking.” The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
The pair are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the backroads from coast to coast, the pair are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past.
Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they have never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
Those who have or are aware of a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the “Pickers” can spend the better part of the day looking through are encouraged to send a name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (855) OLD-RUST (653-7878)
The show can also be found on Facebook at @GotAPick.