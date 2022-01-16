'America's Funniest Home Videos' to pay tribute to Bob Saget

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45
mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama...Southwest and South Central
Georgia...The Florida Big Bend and eastern Panhandle.
* WHEN...Through 1 AM EST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Actor Bob Saget, seen here attending the premiere of Netflix's 'Fuller House' in February 2016 in Los Angeles, will be honored on Sunday's episode of 'America's Funniest Home Videos.'
"America's Funniest Home Videos," one of the shows that solidified Bob Saget as a fixture in the living rooms of many, is paying tribute to its former host on Sunday.
In a preview of the tribute sent by ABC, the network on which the clip show airs, current host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the piece, which honors Saget, who died suddenly last week.
In a press release, ABC, which was home to sitcom "Full House," on which Saget starred for eight seasons, called the actor "a comedy legend and the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America but the world."
Saget hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989-1997. He was succeeded by Tom Bergeron.
The full tribute will be available for viewing online after it airs on "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 7 p.m. ET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.