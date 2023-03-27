arts council.png

 Special Illustration: Americus-Sumter County Arts Council

AMERICUS – This Friday and on April 7, the Americus-Sumter Arts Council will sponsor two Artist Talks at 6 p.m. at Sweet Georgia Bakery and Cafe at 134 West Lamar St. in downtown Americus.

Folk artist and musician Abe Partridge will speak on Friday, and graphic designer and illustrator Rob Barge will present for Artsapalooza First Friday, on April 7.

