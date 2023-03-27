THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
92 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA
COFFEE DALE GENEVA
HENRY HOUSTON
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL IRWIN TURNER
WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
CALHOUN CLAY DOUGHERTY
EARLY LEE QUITMAN
RANDOLPH TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ABBEVILLE,
ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ARLINGTON, ASBURY,
ASHBURN, ASHTON, BAGBY STATE PARK, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BEAMON,
BENEVOLENCE, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY,
BOWENS MILL, BROWNS CROSSROADS, CENTERVILLE, CLARKS MILL, COLES,
COMMISSARY HILL, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS, CUBA,
CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DILL, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL,
EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ENTERPRISE,
ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EWELL, FADETTE, FITZGERALD,
FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER,
GAMMAGE, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GEORGETOWN, GORDY,
GRAVES, HACODA, HARTFORD, HATCHER, HEADLAND,
HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOBBY, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA,
JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEESBURG,
LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, MABSON,
MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, OCILLA, OZARK, PALMYRA, PECAN,
PETERSON HILL, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK, RICKS PLACE,
SCREAMER, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT,
TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER, WATERLOO, WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG,
WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
Special Illustration: Americus-Sumter County Arts Council
AMERICUS – This Friday and on April 7, the Americus-Sumter Arts Council will sponsor two Artist Talks at 6 p.m. at Sweet Georgia Bakery and Cafe at 134 West Lamar St. in downtown Americus.
Folk artist and musician Abe Partridge will speak on Friday, and graphic designer and illustrator Rob Barge will present for Artsapalooza First Friday, on April 7.
Musician, singer, songwriter, podcaster and visual artist Partridge will discuss his journey as a folk artist whose work is now featured in private collections and galleries throughout the Southeast, including a current exhibit titled "With Signs Following" at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center in Mobile that runs through May.
Partridge will discuss his artistic journey and shed light on how American Songwriter Magazine credits him with establishing “himself as one of the most respected songwriters and visual folk artists in the Southeast.” After his artist talk, Partridge will play his music at Toboggan Steve’s later Friday evening.
The following Friday, Americus Downtown will be celebrating First Friday Artsapalooza, and Barge, a graphic designer and freelance illustrator, will lead his artist talk audience through his own artistic journey as they, too, participate in the creative process. With 40 years of experience as an artist, Barge has worked with The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, The Palm Beach Post, and Columbia, S.C.'s The State, and for the last 15 years he has cultivated his own freelance shop, Hardware Graphic Design+Illustration Studio.
A recipient of more than 40 state Press Association awards in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, and countless other national and international awards for his graphic design and illustration, Barge has a wealth of knowledge and expertise about the creative process and how to follow one’s passion.
Besides being a lifelong artist, Barge also played semi-professional baseball in his 20s. Although he was “a sure-handed defensive first baseman who couldn’t hit the curveball,” he has successfully mastered the playing field as a professional artist.
Admission is free for both Friday Night Artist Talks, though donations and membership to the Americus-Sumter Arts Council are encouraged. All proceeds support the Arts Council mission and vision.