Amy Schumer changed her son's name because it sounded like 'genital'

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the Opening Night for Colin Quinn's "Red State Blue State" at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in NYC at the Minetta Lane Theatre on January 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by )

 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible

Amy Schumer just saved her kid years of teasing.

The comedic actress revealed on the latest episode of her podcast "3 Girls, 1 Keith" that she and her husband officially changed her toddler's name after realizing that it sounded like "genital."

"It's now Gene David Fischer," she said of her 11-month-old son. "It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we, by accident, named our son 'genital.'"

Wow.

Schumer married chef Chris Fischer in February 2018, and the couple welcomed their son in May 2019.

The infant's middle name was a tribute to the couple's friend, comedian Dave Attell.

Schumer's "Trainwreck" co-star Claudia O'Doherty was a guest on the podcast and said she realized the name snafu.

"My mom pointed that out to me, actually," O'Doherty said. ""My mum was like, 'Amy's called her son genital.'"

Schumer told O'Doherty and podcast co-hosts Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett, and Keith Robinson that going with David as a middle name has its advantages because it's Attell's first name and her father's middle name.

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.