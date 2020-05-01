Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are Instagram official

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck made their affectionate debut on Instagram.

The actress, 32, posted photos of her hugged up with the 47-year-old actor in honor of her birthday on her verified Instagram account.

In two of the photos, de Armas and Affleck are seen cuddling.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year," she wrote in the caption in a series of photos.

There has been speculation for weeks that they were a couple, heightened by Affleck writing "Photo credit pls," in the comment section of a set of photos the actress posted in March showing her on the beach.

The pair star together in the forthcoming film "Deep Water."

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they are the parents of Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.