Ana de Armas, Brian Tyree Henry and Michelle Yeoh among first-time Oscar nominees who rule acting races

Ana de Armas in "Blonde," Brian Tyree Henry in "Causeway" and Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" are all among this year's first-time Oscar nominees.

 Netflix/Apple TV+/A24

The faces may look familiar, but the nominations are brand new.

When the nominations were announced Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards, there were 16 first-time nominees across the four major acting categories: Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Stephanie Hsu, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh.

