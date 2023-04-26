After the first season of HBO Max's "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That" left a "Big" void, Season 2 is looking to fill it with none other than Carrie's other lost love.

The official teaser for the season, which dropped on Wednesday, sees Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her best friends Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) continuing to navigate their well-heeled lives in New York City, as curveballs are thrown and suitors keep calling.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags