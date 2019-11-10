CUTHBERT — Andrew College has announced a number of upcoming Fine Arts events. They are:
THEATER“Almost, Maine”
♦ Nov. 21 -23, 7:30 p.m.
♦ Nov. 24, 2 p.m.
♦ Liddle Murphy Theatre, Old Main
♦ Free and Open to the Public
For more information, call (229) 732-5857 or email deborahlissgreen@andrewcollege.edu.
MUSIC“Lessons and Carols”
♦ Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
♦ Downtown Cuthbert
♦ Maloof Building, 72 Dawson Street
♦ Free and Open to the Public
For more information, call (229) 732-5909 or email danielkolan@andrewcollege.edu.
ART
Student Art Show and Reception
♦ Dec. 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
♦ Downtown Cuthbert
♦ 80 Peachtree Street
♦ Free and Open to the Public
For more information, call (229) 732-5942 or email chrisjohnson@andrewcollege.edu.