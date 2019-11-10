CUTHBERT — Andrew College has announced a number of upcoming Fine Arts events. They are:

THEATER“Almost, Maine”

♦ Nov. 21 -23, 7:30 p.m.

♦ Nov. 24, 2 p.m.

♦ Liddle Murphy Theatre, Old Main

♦ Free and Open to the Public

For more information, call (229) 732-5857 or email deborahlissgreen@andrewcollege.edu.

MUSIC“Lessons and Carols”

♦ Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

♦ Downtown Cuthbert

♦ Maloof Building, 72 Dawson Street

♦ Free and Open to the Public

For more information, call (229) 732-5909 or email danielkolan@andrewcollege.edu.

ART

Student Art Show and Reception

♦ Dec. 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

♦ Downtown Cuthbert

♦ 80 Peachtree Street

♦ Free and Open to the Public

For more information, call (229) 732-5942 or email chrisjohnson@andrewcollege.edu.

Tags

Stay Informed