CUTHBERT — For the third consecutive year, the Andrew College Theatre and Music programs, in collaboration with the college’s Office of Development, will present “Murder in the Square” in downtown Cuthbert. This audience-interactive dinner theater is a fundraiser that benefits students in both programs.
This year’s production is titled “Suspects and Legends.” The evening will begin in Magnolia Alley and continue in two of the college’s buildings on the square. In the event of rain, audience members will gather at 74 Peachtree Street, home of the Andrew College music program. Tickets are $35 ($50 for two) and include a buffet dinner, beverages, dessert, live music and the opportunity to solve the murder for a prize. The audience is encouraged to dress in 1920s attire (optional).
Tickets must be purchased in advance by March 20 and are available online by searching Eventbrite.com for “Murder in the Square 2020.” They may also be purchased on campus in the Development Office (first floor of Old Main) or through the Theatre program directly.
For additional information, contact A.C.T. Director Deborah Liss-Green at (229) 732-5968.
