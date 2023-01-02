Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance's teen son apologizes for participating in fake celeb death TikTok trend

Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The son of actress Angela Bassett has issued an apology after receiving backlash for a viral video of him telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died.

"I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan's entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine," Slater Vance said in a video apology on his Instagram account. "Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don't wish any bad ramifications of this of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash," Vance said.

